Maryland WeatherWintry Mix Falling In Parts Of Maryland Monday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snow and some wintry mix is falling around parts of Maryland Monday.

This quick-moving winter storm could bring up to three inches of wet snow, wintry mix for parts of Maryland especially for areas north and west of the city.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of the following counties through 3 p.m. Monday:

  • Allegany
  • Baltimore
  • Carroll
  • Frederick
  • Garrett
  • Harford
  • Howard
  • Montgomery
  • Washington

Snowfall rates will reduce visibility for these areas and snow could accumulate on roadways for areas north of the city. For this reason, a winter weather advisory has been issued for those locations.

A slushy coating to three inches can be expected across these areas prior to changing to rain by the afternoon.

Areas south and east will deal with a plain rain, and it could come down hard at times across the Eastern Shore Monday afternoon prior to exiting.

This system won’t stick around like some others have this season, but it will be around long enough to cause quite the wintry nuisance as we start the work week.

