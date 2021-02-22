BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In 2021, Marylanders will have a front-row seat to something that may seem apocalyptic.
A University of Maryland professor says the state is at the epicenter of the cicada emergence. That means countless insects will emerge starting in early May.
The so-called "cicada-palooza" is going to happen the last two weeks of May and into early June.
In some areas, 1.5 million cicadas could emerge from the ground per acre as part of a 17-year cycle.
