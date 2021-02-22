SARASOTA, Fla. (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles’ Trey Mancini joined his teammates for spring training Monday nearly a year after he was diagnosed with colon cancer.

On the field with his teammates in Sarasota, Florida, for the team’s first full-squad workout Monday, it was the latest milestone in Mancini’s comeback. He spoke about how much he missed his teammates and what it means to be back on the field.

“I made sure to enjoy it and kind of cherish today because there are times, especially when I got diagnosed early on, where I wasn’t totally sure if I’d be playing baseball again,” he said. “Just being able to come out here and feel like myself, feel great and participate in everything fully is something that I’m very appreciative of and I don’t take for granted at all.”

Swinging the bat, Mancini said he felt great, 100% healthy and better than he anticipated after a year that included surgery, chemotherapy and rehab.

He regained his strength by gradually building up his workouts.

Mancini said his comeback is not complete; he looks at playing on Opening Day as his next goal. The team’s regular-season opener is in Boston on April 1.

The Orioles’ first exhibition game, however, is six days away when the team lays the Pirates in Sarasota. Manager Brandon Hyde said Mancini is under no restrictions and is a full go for spring training and the season ahead.

Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.