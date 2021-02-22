BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The American Red Cross says the record-breaking cold and winter storms have impacted blood and platelet donations.
The Red Cross is urging health people, especially those with Type O blood, to donate.
Extreme weather forced the cancellations of hundreds of Red Cross blood drives in about 30 states. In National Capital and Greater Chesapeake Region, nearly 600 donations have gone uncollected after blood drives were cancelled in northern Virginia, DC, Maryland and Delaware.
To help ensure lifesaving patient care isn't impacted, individuals are urged to make appointments to donate in the coming days and weeks by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
