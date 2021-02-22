DARNESTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — A 72-year-old woman and two dogs were killed in a house fire Sunday evening in Montgomery County, officials said Monday.
The fire broke out around 7:15 p.m. in the 15000 block of Darnestown Road near Darnestown. First responders rescued the woman, 72-year-old Judith Marion, from the home, but she later died at a hospital.
Police said they do not suspect foul play in her death.
(2/21) Fatal Fire, Darnestown Rd, resident Judith Marion, age 72, died of injuries at hospital; 2 dogs also did not survive. At least 4 other dogs were assisted by Animal Services, excessive storage/clutter conditions complicated firefight & rescue, NOTE: NO WORKING SMOKE ALARMS https://t.co/hwreMtVUJn pic.twitter.com/Ox3hSmGUhH
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) February 22, 2021
A fire department spokesperson said at least four other dogs survived and are being cared for by animal services.
The home did not have working smoke detectors.
Officials believe an electrical failure led to the fire; excessive clutter made battling the flames more difficult.
