BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five Maryland men have been charged with hunting waterfowl during the closed season, the state’s natural resources police department said Monday.
Police said they got a call on February 13 of hunters shooting at ducks in the Good Intent Road area near Union Bridge. When police got to the scene, they said the group told them they didn’t kill any ducks, but police found blood in the snow and a duck hidden in the snow nearby.
The men — 26-year-old Jeffrey Kreit, Jr.; 22-year-old Brandon Kreit; 25-year-old Timothy McLaughlin; 22-year-old Tyler Mullinix; and 22-year-old Khari Green — were charged with hunting during the closed season, police said. McLaughlin was also cited for not possessing and exhibiting a hunting license.
