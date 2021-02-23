ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced $7 million in awards for 41 Main Street programs around Maryland Tuesday.
Through the program, more than 5,000 businesses will be eligible for support.
“Maryland communities would not be the same without our vibrant, historic Main Streets,” said Governor Hogan. “We are proud to support local small businesses and help them recover from the economic toll brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
It marks the third phase of the Maryland Strong: Economic Recovery Initiative by the state's Department of Housing and Community Development.
Hogan previously announced more than $8 million in awards for tourism-related institutions and $30 million in awards for entertainment venues, promoters and independently-owned movie theaters. Here’s a full list of awardees.
"The pandemic has hit our small businesses particularly hard," said Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Kenneth C. Holt. "The state and Baltimore City Main Street programs have a crucial role to play in supporting those businesses, and this funding will allow them to provide grants to their local businesses that will ultimately restore the vitality of their commercial districts and impact Maryland's economic recovery."
For more information about the state’s Main Street Maryland program, visit mainstreetmaryland.org. To learn about Baltimore’s Main Street neighborhoods, visit mwbd.baltimorecity.gov/baltimore-main-streets.