TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — It’s a clash over reopening schools in Baltimore County- some teachers are concerned about their safety, but some parents want their kids back in the classroom.

In less than one week, Baltimore County Public Schools will reopen their doors for the first time in nearly a year.

“We want all of our kids back in school,” Sean Kammer, a Baltimore County Public Schools parent, said. “It’s past due time.”

Parents say their kids are ready.

“We were willing to do what we needed to do to protect our citizens, but we feel the time has passed and we need to get back in school,” Amy Adams, a Baltimore County Public Schools parent, said.

Parents stood outside West Towson Elementary School Tuesday night, calling for an end to virtual learning.

“If you lived in my home with four children and watched the decline in them over one year, you would be saying the same thing,” Kammer said.

But parents were met with contention.

“We can’t teach if we’re unsafe,” Jennie Milstein, a Baltimore County Public Schools paraeducator, said.

During a caravan rally outside school headquarters, teachers pushed back, demanding they get the choice to return or stay virtual.

Mrs. McLean, a fifth-grade teacher at Baltimore County Public Schools, said she’s one of many teachers who’ve gotten one dose of the vaccine, but there’s still a large percentage of her colleagues on the waiting lists. She said she won’t feel safe going back until everyone is fully vaccinated.

“We don’t all enjoy teaching virtually, but we do know that virtually is safer for the moment,” Mrs. McLean said.

Baltimore County Public Schools are set to return some students and teachers for in-person learning beginning March 1. Parents will still have the option to keep their students learning virtually.

