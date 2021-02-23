COVID-19 In MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Down
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Explosion, Fire, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All the victims of the explosion that rocked a neighborhood in northwest Baltimore in October have recovered from their injuries, Baltimore City Fire Chief Niles Ford said during an update Tuesday.

The fire in the 4600 block of Lanier Avenue in October left five people, including two children, hurt.

Ford said the origin of the fire was at 4633 Lanier Avenue. There had been a gas issue in a closet where the gas meter was located.

When asked if a malfunctioning gas meter in the closet was to blame, Chief Ford said there was damage to several meters, so he could not say for certain but also said it couldn’t be ruled out.

Months later, 11 families still are dealing with the damage.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Mayor Brandon Scott thanked the rec center in the neighborhood, all those who donated and the medical staff who screened victims for COVID-19. Churches nearby who collected food also pitched in, for which the mayor said he was grateful.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!

CBS Baltimore Staff