BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All the victims of the explosion that rocked a neighborhood in northwest Baltimore in October have recovered from their injuries, Baltimore City Fire Chief Niles Ford said during an update Tuesday.
The fire in the 4600 block of Lanier Avenue in October left five people, including two children, hurt.
Ford said the origin of the fire was at 4633 Lanier Avenue. There had been a gas issue in a closet where the gas meter was located.
When asked if a malfunctioning gas meter in the closet was to blame, Chief Ford said there was damage to several meters, so he could not say for certain but also said it couldn’t be ruled out.
Months later, 11 families still are dealing with the damage.
Months later, 11 families still have to look at these damaged units at Robinwood Townhomes @wjz pic.twitter.com/uYGxiUtOqd
— Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) February 23, 2021
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Investigation Continues Into Cause Of Large NW Baltimore Fire That Injured 5; BGE Says No Gas Leaks Detected
- ‘Just A Big Explosion’: Mother Of Boys Injured In NW Baltimore Townhome Fire Recalls Sifting Through Debris To Find Them
- 5 Injured, Including 2 Children, In NW Baltimore Fire; Officials Investigating Possible Explosion
- ‘A Big Boom’ | Neighbor Says They’ve Never Seen Anything Like NW Baltimore Fire, Possible Explosion
Mayor Brandon Scott thanked the rec center in the neighborhood, all those who donated and the medical staff who screened victims for COVID-19. Churches nearby who collected food also pitched in, for which the mayor said he was grateful.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!