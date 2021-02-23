BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A person of interest is in custody after a 57-year-old woman was fatally stabbed Tuesday night, according to Baltimore City Police.
Police were called shortly before 9:30 p.m. to an apartment in the 500 block of Dolphin Street to investigate a reported disturbance.READ MORE: States Could Begin To Get Single-Dose Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Allocations As Soon As Next Week, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Says
When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive 57-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds.
Meds were called and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.READ MORE: How M&T Bank Stadium Turned Into A COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site In 18 Days
Officers placed a man at the scene into custody as a person of interest.
Homicide detectives responded to the location and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.MORE NEWS: Bill Aims To Raise Standards In Maryland's Unemployment Insurance Program
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.