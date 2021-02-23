COVID-19 In MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Down
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A person of interest is in custody after a 57-year-old woman was fatally stabbed Tuesday night, according to Baltimore City Police.

Police were called shortly before 9:30 p.m. to an apartment in the 500 block of Dolphin Street to investigate a reported disturbance.

When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive 57-year-old woman suffering from stab wounds.

Meds were called and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Officers placed a man at the scene into custody as a person of interest.

Homicide detectives responded to the location and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  You can also submit an anonymous online text-tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

