BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A longtime television and sports reporter, local talk show host and noted author is being remembered.
Ted Patterson died at the age of 76 from complications from Parkinson's disease and dementia.
He started at WBAL radio in 1973 and is credited with hosting Baltimore's first regularly-scheduled talk show devoted to sports.
WJZ spoke with him in 2013 when he released his book titled “Football in Baltimore: History and Memorabilia from Colts to Ravens.”
Patterson also did play-by-play for the Orioles in the early 1980s.
