3-Year-Old Maryland Boy In Remission From Cancer Meets Buzz LightyearA three-year-old Howard County boy battling cancer got a surprise he’ll never forget from his favorite restaurant on Monday.

Former UPS Driver, Morgan State Alumnus Calvin Tyler Commits $20M For ScholarshipsMorgan State University received a $20 million commitment from alumnus and philanthropist Calvin E. Tyler Jr. and his wife, Tina, to increase an endowed scholarship fund in the Tylers' name.

Pittsburgh Man Claims $2M Lottery Prize From Ticket Sold In HagerstownA 54-year-old Pittsburgh man has claimed the $2 million prize he won in Maryland during the January 20 Powerball jackpot that also saw a $731 million ticket sold in the state.

Jollibee To Open Maryland Location In 2 Weeks At Westfield Wheaton MallA new Jollibee location is set to open in two weeks at Westfield Wheaton Mall in Montgomery County.

Maryland Scientists And Engineers Play Key Roles In Latest Mars MissionThe NASA Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland and the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab played key roles in the success of NASA’s “Perseverance” Rover mission.

National Aquarium, Enoch Pratt Library's 'Read To Reef' Book Club Celebrates 5th AnniversaryThe National Aquarium, in partnership with the Enoch Pratt Free Library, is celebrating the return of the "Read to Reef" book club for 2021.