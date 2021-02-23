ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 662 coronavirus cases as hospitalizations and statewide positivity rate fall Tuesday morning.
There are now 978 Marylanders hospitalized, down 14 from Monday. ICU beds went down to 258 and there are now 720 people in acute care.
Thirty Marylanders have died related to the virus in the last day, bringing the state total to 7,580.
The state reports 377,628 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began in Maryland, and the statewide positivity rate is now at 3.9% with 12,550 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.
Maryland has administered over one million coronavirus vaccine doses since their efforts began in December. There were 9,580 first doses and 15,985 second doses received in the last day.
Here's a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Maryland (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,395
|(197)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|35,218
|(510)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|39,980
|(848)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|50,194
|(1,220)
|34*
|Calvert
|3,623
|(67)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,022
|(18)
|0*
|Carroll
|7,460
|(205)
|5*
|Cecil
|4,978
|(115)
|2*
|Charles
|8,771
|(152)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,318
|(42)
|1*
|Frederick
|16,747
|(258)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,836
|(60)
|1*
|Harford
|12,336
|(229)
|4*
|Howard
|15,603
|(212)
|6*
|Kent
|1,107
|(40)
|2*
|Montgomery
|62,626
|(1,352)
|45*
|Prince George’s
|72,416
|(1,280)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,549
|(37)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,025
|(113)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,369
|(30)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,855
|(32)
|0*
|Washington
|12,264
|(246)
|3*
|Wicomico
|6,703
|(141)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,233
|(90)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(86)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|18,747
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|36,063
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|68,525
|(34)
|1*
|30-39
|64,921
|(75)
|6*
|40-49
|57,317
|(205)
|5*
|50-59
|56,997
|(574)
|24*
|60-69
|38,553
|(1,201)
|18*
|70-79
|21,952
|(1,927)
|36*
|80+
|14,553
|(3,552)
|91*
|Data not available
|0
|(3)
|0*
|Female
|197,745
|(3,651)
|89*
|Male
|179,883
|(3,929)
|93*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|107,945
|(2,599)
|65*
|Asian (NH)
|8,479
|(262)
|7*
|White (NH)
|130,344
|(3,863)
|95*
|Hispanic
|60,945
|(693)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|17,743
|(75)
|0*
|Data not available
|52,172
|(88)
|0*
You can see a breakdown of who has received the coronavirus vaccine in Maryland so far here.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ's coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.