BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In just 18 days, M&T Bank Stadium transformed into a COVID-19 mass vaccination site that will start giving vaccines Thursday.

The stadium’s club level underwent a transformation. Come Thursday, the spots usually saved for VIPs at Ravens games will serve Marylanders desperate to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Jason Marx, the site’s incident commander, said it could vaccinate up to 10,000 people per day if they get enough vaccine doses.

“Our goal is to get vaccines to all Marylanders,” he said.

The state, the Maryland National Guard, the University of Maryland Medical System and the Ravens collaborated to get the site ready. At a maximum capacity of 10,000, it will greatly surpass the 6,000 daily vaccination capacity at Six Flags America in Prince George’s County.

“That’s what we are hoping for. It depends on the vaccine supply,” Marx said. “We know the state is working hard to obtain the vaccine.”

Registration for the site opened Monday but slots quickly filled up, yet another sign many want the vaccine despite supply shortages.

So far, the state’s health department said more than 1.1 million doses have been administered.

When your turn comes, Marx said take the shot.

“I understand that fear. No one wants to take a medicine that they don’t need, no one wants to get an injection that they don’t need… but I can guarantee you that the vaccines are safe, he said.

To request an appointment, complete a form online at covidvax.maryland.gov or call 855-MD-GOVAX (634-6829).

