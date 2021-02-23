HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating after a man was killed in a house fire in Hagerstown Tuesday afternoon.
Officials said the fire broke out shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the 17500 block of York Road.
When crews arrived, they were met by the victim’s family who said they had come to check on the homeowner’s well-being.
Family members said they encountered light smoke when they opened the front door and called 911.
After a preliminary investigation, Deputy State Fire Marshals found the fire originated in the home’s living room.
Deputy State Fire Marshals believe the owner woke up and tried to extricate himself from the home before succumbing to smoke inhalation.
Investigators determined smoke alarms were present; however, the batteries had been removed.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials are not ruling out the potential that unsafe smoking practices were a contributing factor.