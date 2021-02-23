COVID-19 In MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Down
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMDr. Phil
    03:31 AMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    04:00 AMCBS Morning News
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County, Baltimore County police, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland News, Shooting, Talkers

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Dundalk Tuesday night.

Police were called just before 8 p.m. to the 2900 block of Yorkway for a reported shooting.

READ MORE: States Could Begin To Get Single-Dose Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Allocations As Soon As Next Week, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Says

Responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Medics transported the victim to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

READ MORE: How M&T Bank Stadium Turned Into A COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site In 18 Days

The suspect fled prior to police arriving on the scene.

Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Homicide Unit are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

MORE NEWS: Bill Aims To Raise Standards In Maryland's Unemployment Insurance Program

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.

CBS Baltimore Staff