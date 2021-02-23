DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Dundalk Tuesday night.
Police were called just before 8 p.m. to the 2900 block of Yorkway for a reported shooting.READ MORE: States Could Begin To Get Single-Dose Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Allocations As Soon As Next Week, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan Says
Responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Medics transported the victim to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.READ MORE: How M&T Bank Stadium Turned Into A COVID-19 Mass Vaccination Site In 18 Days
The suspect fled prior to police arriving on the scene.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Homicide Unit are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.MORE NEWS: Bill Aims To Raise Standards In Maryland's Unemployment Insurance Program
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.