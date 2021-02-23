COVID-19 In MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Down
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland will launch a statewide pre-registration system online next month for people to register for COVID-19 vaccine appointments at mass vaccination sites, the state’s acting health secretary said Monday.

The pre-registration system will enable the state to manage the flow of appointments, Dennis Schrader told a panel of lawmakers during a meeting online about the system. He also said it would help better coordinate with county health departments to manage appointments.

Schrader said it’s expected to improve the user experience and better prepare for the day when vaccine supplies are much more abundant.

Lawmakers on the panel have criticized the state’s vaccine rollout for not having a centralized way for people to register for appointments.

Maryland now has two mass vaccination sites. One is at the Baltimore Convention Center. The other is at Six Flags American in Prince George’s County.

A third is scheduled to open Thursday at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

