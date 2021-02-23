ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — “Several” positive rapid COVID-19 tests were reported at the Maryland State House campus in Annapolis Tuesday, Senate President Bill Ferguson said at the beginning of the morning’s Senate session.

Ferguson said they are awaiting the more reliable PCR test results, which they hope to have by later Tuesday evening. Once those results are in, leaders will make decisions about any possible changes.

Contact tracing of those who tested positive has been conducted, he added.

The rapid tests, while less reliable, are used as part of a “surveillance” strategy at the State House, Ferguson said. When someone tests negative, they will then take a PCR test.

“Just a reminder that this is what we planned for,” Ferguson told lawmakers. “From the very outset, this was about risk mitigation. All of the plans and operations that we put together were built around the possibility of the challenges of trying to legislate in the midst of a pandemic, and so we will continue to err on the side of health and caution.”

When the General Assembly session began last month, there were a number of changes in place due to COVID-19, including glass barriers between lawmakers and limits on the number of people allowed in various parts of the building.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.