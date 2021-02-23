ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan will give a coronavirus update Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.
WJZ will stream his press conference live.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Howard County Officials Give Update On COVID Vaccination Distribution
MORE NEWS: Marriott Names Anthony Capuano As New CEO
Join me today at 2:30 for an update on COVID-19 in Maryland.
Watch live here on Twitter, Facebook, or Youtube: https://t.co/OZuBjuG8Mp pic.twitter.com/0fWukegnpWREAD MORE: At Least 160 Confederate Symbols Removed In 2020, SPLC Says
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) February 23, 2021
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.