Hi Everyone!
The seven days of a break from this months cold and mixed precipitation (event after event) is ON!
With sun and 50° today there is no looking back and that is good. 58° tomorrow, then 52, 50, 52, 54 , and 54 degrees to round out the rest of the seven day outlook.
My only wonder is this, by the weekend how much of the rock solid ice around will still be here. My guess is at east 10%. I mean this stuff is thick. Last Thursday was one heck of an event.
We always talk about North and West when discussing wintry events. (Enough with "events" let me call it as it was "storm.")
But seeing is believing. Yesterday I had occasion to be near the “4 corners” area of Baltimore County.
WOW, they got slugged. Guaranteed it is 80% less icy in Severna Park. We see pictures from news crews and from the shots you folks send us #BeOnWJZ, but as Marvin Gaye and Tammy Terrell sang, “Ain’t nothin’ like the real thing.”
Upon further review I want to make that 10% number of the ice still left more near 20% in some places. This discussion alone tells us how much needed this seven day break from Winter is.
MB!