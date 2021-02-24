FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Frederick have arrested two men in a February 9 shooting that injured another man.
The shooting in the unit block of Pendleton Court around 10:15 a.m. sent the victim to the hospital. Police said he has since been released.READ MORE: Man Injured After Shooting In Frederick Tuesday Morning, Police Say
Three days after the shooting, an officer saw a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle. Detectives tried to stop the vehicle, at which point Sirreginald Benton, 23, of Frederick, drove into an undercover police vehicle, disabling both, police said.
An officer suffered minor injuries from the crash and was treated at the scene.
Benton was arrested on a number of charges, including first-degree and second-degree assault. Police said they questioned a passenger but later determined he was not believed to be involved.
On Monday, police obtained an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Mekhi Davis of Frederick in the case. He was arrested at the Frederick County Courthouse on Wednesday on a number of charges, including use of a firearm during a felony and reckless endangerment.
Police believe there are more suspects still at large and are asking anyone with information to call them at 301-600-TIPS (8477), text them at 240-674-TIPS or email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.