BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 46-year-old man was injured in a shooting in southwest Baltimore Wednesday afternoon.
Police say a Southwest District Community Service Officer was driving in the 5000 block of Frederick Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. when they were stopped by the victim who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Baltimore City medics responded to the location and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment.
Southwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.