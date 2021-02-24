COVID-19 In MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Continue Downward Trend
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, BWI Airport, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —There’s new help for the food and retail stores inside BWI Airport.

The Board of Public Works unanimously voted to extend rent relief and lease extensions through June.

READ MORE: Iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile To Make Appearances On Eastern Shore

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

READ MORE: CVS Announces 570K Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Across 17 States, Including Maryland

BWI says this represents about $16 million in relief to help ease the financial burden caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, total concession sales fell by roughly 61%.

MORE NEWS: Queso Fresco By El Abuelito Cheese Linked To Listeria Outbreak, CDC Says

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff