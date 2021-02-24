BALTIMORE (WJZ) —There’s new help for the food and retail stores inside BWI Airport.
The Board of Public Works unanimously voted to extend rent relief and lease extensions through June.
BWI says this represents about $16 million in relief to help ease the financial burden caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year, total concession sales fell by roughly 61%.
