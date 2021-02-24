ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland added just over 860 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday as the number of hospitalizations and the positivity rate decreased, data from the state’s health department shows.

The state added 862 new cases and 27 new deaths, bringing the totals to 378,490 and 7,607, respectively.

Eighteen fewer people were in the hospital; of the 960 hospitalized patients, 711 were in acute care and 249 were in intensive care.

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate dropped slightly from 3.9% on Tuesday to 3.8% on Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began, the state has seen 7,718,790 COVID-19 tests conducted; of those, 2,972,600 people have tested negative.

The health department reported 21,549 more first doses of vaccines and 15,067 more second doses of vaccines administered as of Wednesday, bringing the totals to 768,468 and 380,799, respectively. Combined, 1,149,267 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 6,398 (197) 1* Anne Arundel 35,297 (513) 14* Baltimore City 40,037 (853) 21* Baltimore County 50,351 (1,226) 34* Calvert 3,626 (67) 1* Caroline 2,025 (18) 0* Carroll 7,475 (206) 5* Cecil 4,979 (117) 2* Charles 8,801 (152) 2* Dorchester 2,320 (42) 1* Frederick 16,778 (260) 9* Garrett 1,836 (60) 1* Harford 12,373 (230) 4* Howard 15,647 (212) 6* Kent 1,108 (40) 2* Montgomery 62,767 (1,354) 45* Prince George’s 72,609 (1,285) 29* Queen Anne’s 2,555 (37) 1* St. Mary’s 5,034 (113) 0* Somerset 2,370 (30) 0* Talbot 1,860 (32) 0* Washington 12,281 (248) 3* Wicomico 6,719 (141) 0* Worcester 3,244 (91) 1* Data not available 0 (83) 0*

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 18,794 (3) 0* 10-19 36,183 (6) 1* 20-29 68,689 (34) 1* 30-39 65,052 (75) 6* 40-49 57,444 (206) 5* 50-59 57,111 (575) 24* 60-69 38,643 (1,203) 18* 70-79 22,003 (1,936) 36* 80+ 14,571 (3,567) 91* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 198,167 (3,666) 89* Male 180,323 (3,941) 93* Unknown 0 () 0*

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 108,275 (2,605) 65* Asian (NH) 8,500 (263) 7* White (NH) 130,687 (3,883) 95* Hispanic 61,045 (696) 15* Other (NH) 17,771 (75) 0* Data not available 52,212 (85) 0*

