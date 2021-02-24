HOWARD COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Rescue crews in Howard County worked to free a horse that got stuck in the mud for seven hours.
The rescue happened Monday evening in the 11800 block of Old Frederick Road. Crews, including from Gentle Giants Draft Horse Rescue, were able to free 32-year-old Hershey from the mud using a hand-drawn sled to pull him to a safe area. They then used a crane and sling to lift Hershey.
A vet was on scene to provide medical care as well.
