BALTIMORE (WJZ) — CVS is hoping to relieve some of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout frustration.
The chain is getting additional COVID-19 vaccines through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
Over 500,000 doses will be available in 17 states, including Maryland, starting Thursday.
CVS says it can administer 20 to 25-million shots per month, and as the vaccine supply increases, more states will have access.
