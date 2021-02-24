COVID-19 In MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Continue Downward Trend
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Baltimore, Maryland News, COVID-19, COVID-19 vaccine, CVS, Federal Retail Pharmacy Program

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — CVS is hoping to relieve some of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout frustration.

The chain is getting additional COVID-19 vaccines through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Over 500,000 doses will be available in 17 states, including Maryland, starting Thursday.

CVS says it can administer 20 to 25-million shots per month, and as the vaccine supply increases, more states will have access.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.

