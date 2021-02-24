COVID-19 In MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Continue Downward Trend
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a 32-year-old man in the February 12 homicide of a 52-year-old man in west Baltimore.

The Baltimore Police Department said Wednesday Darrius Jordan, a Baltimore resident, was arrested on Monday. He was taken to Central Booking on a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

Darrius Jordan. Credit: Baltimore Police

Officers found the victim, Guy Thomas, in the 1900 block of Edmonson Avenue around 1 a.m. on February 12 with apparent gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police did not say what may have led to the shooting.

Online court records show Jordan has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 24.

