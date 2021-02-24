WASHINGTON (WJZ) — A judge has rejected a motion to release a Maryland man accused of attacking police with a baseball bat during the U.S. Capitol riots.

According to court documents, Emanuel Jackson, 20, was among the violent mob that stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

Jackson was seen on video surveillance footage making a fist and repeatedly striking a U.S. Capitol Police officer, while he tried to enter the building.

He was one of the first people to enter the building, federal authorities said.

Judge rejects motion to release 20-year-old homeless Maryland man accused of attacking police with a baseball bat during January US Capitol riot.

Jackson was interviewed the day of the riot and the video was posted to Twitter.

“I had a bat. They were pepper-spraying people. Then, they got me in the eye,” he said.

Asked why he was there, Jackson replied, “Fighting for America. We’ve been taken over by globalists, by the Chinese. Fighting for America. I’m not here for Trump. I’m here for America.”

He then said he didn’t vote because “I thought my vote didn’t count, but I learned a lesson, and I will vote next in the midterms and in other elections.”

In days after the riot, police found more surveillance footage showing Jackson with the metal bat, striking other officers.

On Jan. 18, Jackson turned himself into officials. He admitted to police that he took part in the riot and identified himself in video and photographs shown to him by police.