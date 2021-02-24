BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — A Harford County Sheriff’s Deputy who was seriously injured when he was hit by a fleeing vehicle in June 2020 returned to full duty last week.
Sr. Deputy J. Nate Gerres, “endured multiple surgeries and physical therapy to be able to overcome his injures and return to full duty”, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.READ MORE: Maryland Doctor Says He's Not Ruling Out A Tiger Woods Return After Surgery For Injures In Rollover Car Crash
Last week, Sr Dep Gerres returned to full duty. As many of you remember, Gerres was seriously injured when he was struck by a fleeing vehicle on June 25, 2020. Gerres endured multiple surgeries and physical therapy to be able to overcome his injuries and return to full duty. pic.twitter.com/hX5YCTJHQz
On June 25, 2020, deputies conducted a traffic stop just before 2:30 p.m. on I-95 near the Route 24 underpass.
During the traffic stop, the driver began to pull away, dragging one deputy as he fled the scene, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.
The suspect continued onto Route 152 before turning right onto Old Joppa Road. Additional deputies and Maryland State Police were called in and laid tire spike strips at the intersection of Whitaker Mill Road and Old Joppa Road.
The driver failed to stop at the intersection, striking Sr. Deputy Gerres and other vehicles, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.MORE NEWS: External Cameras On Howard County Schools Buses Will Catch Drivers Who Pass Illegally
The suspect was taken into custody following a brief foot pursuit and charged accordingly, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.