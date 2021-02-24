COVID-19 In MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Continue Downward Trend
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, College Basketball, Local TV, Maryland News, Sports, Talkers

BALTIMORE (AP) — Isaiah Hart had 20 points as Loyola (Md.) beat American 60-49 on Wednesday night.

Santi Aldama had 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Loyola (Md.) (4-8, 4-8 Patriot League). Jaylin Andrews added nine rebounds.

READ MORE: Iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile To Make Appearances On Eastern Shore

The Eagles’ 28.3 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Loyola (Md.) opponent this season.

Jamir Harris had 18 points and six rebounds for the Eagles (2-5, 2-5). Josh Alexander added nine rebounds and four blocks.

READ MORE: BWI To Extend Rent Relief For Food, Retail Stores Inside Airport

Stacy Beckton Jr., the Eagles’ second-leading scorer heading into the matchup at 15.0 points per game, had 2 points. H

The Greyhounds registered their first win in three tries against the Eagles this season. In the most recent matchup, American defeated Loyola (Md.) 81-79 on Jan. 24.

MORE NEWS: CVS Announces 570K Additional COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Across 17 States, Including Maryland

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)