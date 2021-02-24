BALTIMORE (AP) — Isaiah Hart had 20 points as Loyola (Md.) beat American 60-49 on Wednesday night.
Santi Aldama had 13 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for Loyola (Md.) (4-8, 4-8 Patriot League). Jaylin Andrews added nine rebounds.
The Eagles’ 28.3 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Loyola (Md.) opponent this season.
Jamir Harris had 18 points and six rebounds for the Eagles (2-5, 2-5). Josh Alexander added nine rebounds and four blocks.
Stacy Beckton Jr., the Eagles’ second-leading scorer heading into the matchup at 15.0 points per game, had 2 points. H
The Greyhounds registered their first win in three tries against the Eagles this season. In the most recent matchup, American defeated Loyola (Md.) 81-79 on Jan. 24.
