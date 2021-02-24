OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is going to be making a pit stop in Ocean City, Maryland, this weekend!
The 27-foot-long vehicle will be in the area Thursday for its first public event at the Olympia Fitness Club in Salisbury.
It will then make stops throughout the weekend, including at Jolly Roger Amusement Park, Salisbury University and ending at the Coffee Beanery Car Show on Coastal Highway.
The Wienermobile has been crisscrossing the highways of American since 1936!