COVID-19 In MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Continue Downward Trend
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland News, Ocean City, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, Talkers

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is going to be making a pit stop in Ocean City, Maryland, this weekend!

The 27-foot-long vehicle will be in the area Thursday for its first public event at the Olympia Fitness Club in Salisbury.

It will then make stops throughout the weekend, including at Jolly Roger Amusement Park, Salisbury University and ending at the Coffee Beanery Car Show on Coastal Highway.

The Wienermobile has been crisscrossing the highways of American since 1936!

CBS Baltimore Staff