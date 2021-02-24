DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — A man was fatally shot in Dundalk Tuesday night, Baltimore County police said.
Police were called just before 8 p.m. to the 2900 block of Yorkway for a reported shooting.
Responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Medics transported the victim to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
On Wednesday, police identified the victim as 21-year-old DeShawnte Young.
The suspect fled prior to police arriving on the scene.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department’s Homicide Unit are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department's Homicide Unit are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.
Note: This story was first published on February 23, 2021.