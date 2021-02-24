COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian-involved crash Wednesday afternoon in Prince George’s County.
Troopers from the College Park Barrack responded to the outerloop of Interstate-495 at Route 450 for a reported crash.
According to a preliminary investigation, a pedestrian was running from the right shoulder across the highway to the left shoulder where his vehicle was disabled on the shoulder.
Police say a gray 2007 Honda Accord began to slow for traffic that was trying to yield to the pedestrian running across the roadway when the Honda struck the victim in the left lane.
The driver remained at the scene.
The victim, Ryan Cain, 26, of Virginia, was transported to the University of Maryland Prince George's Hospital Center, where he died.
The investigation is still ongoing.