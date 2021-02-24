COVID-19 In MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Continue Downward Trend
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, DC, DC news, Local TV, Muriel Bowser, Talkers

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Mercia Bowser, the sister of Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, has died from COVID-19 complications, the mayor said Wednesday.

On Twitter, Muriel Bowser wrote her sister, who was just shy of turning 65, died Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Trial Bond Hearing For Anne Arundel County Police Officer Who Knelt On Black Suspect In 2019 Postponed

“Mercia was loved immensely and will be missed greatly, as she joins the legion of angels who have gone home too soon due to the pandemic,” the mayor wrote in a series of tweets.

She also thanked the medical staff at Washington Hospital Center for treating her sister for COVID-related pneumonia.

“Mercia was a loving, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend,” Bowser wrote. “She worked tirelessly for children, the elderly, and those with behavioral disorders until her retirement and beyond. She counted many friends and fond memories of her service to Catholic Charities & the DC Office on Aging.”

Bowser asked for time and space for her family to mourn Mercia’s death.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he and the first lady are sending the Bower family their “heartfelt condolences.”

MORE NEWS: Marylanders Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccine Struggle To Find Appointments As M&T Bank Stadium Site Set To Open

Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.

CBS Baltimore Staff