WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Mercia Bowser, the sister of Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, has died from COVID-19 complications, the mayor said Wednesday.

On Twitter, Muriel Bowser wrote her sister, who was just shy of turning 65, died Wednesday morning.

“Mercia was loved immensely and will be missed greatly, as she joins the legion of angels who have gone home too soon due to the pandemic,” the mayor wrote in a series of tweets.

My family and I are mourning the loss of my sister, Mercia Bowser, who passed away this morning due to complications related to COVID-19. Mercia was loved immensely and will be missed greatly, as she joins the legion of angels who have gone home too soon due to the pandemic. — Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) February 24, 2021

She also thanked the medical staff at Washington Hospital Center for treating her sister for COVID-related pneumonia.

“Mercia was a loving, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend,” Bowser wrote. “She worked tirelessly for children, the elderly, and those with behavioral disorders until her retirement and beyond. She counted many friends and fond memories of her service to Catholic Charities & the DC Office on Aging.”

Mercia was a loving, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. She worked tirelessly for children, the elderly, and those with behavioral disorders until her retirement and beyond. She counted many friends and fond memories of her service to Catholic Charities & the DC Office on Aging. READ MORE: Maryland Doctor Says He's Not Ruling Out A Tiger Woods Return After Surgery For Injures In Rollover Car Crash — Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) February 24, 2021

Bowser asked for time and space for her family to mourn Mercia’s death.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he and the first lady are sending the Bower family their “heartfelt condolences.”

The First Lady and I extend our heartfelt condolences to Mayor @MurielBowser and her entire family as they mourn the passing of her sister Mercia. — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) February 24, 2021

Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.