COVID-19 In MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Continue Downward Trend
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMTough as Nails
    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Mt. Washington Tavern, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mt. Washington Tavern reopened its doors Wednesday, welcoming customers back after nearly two months of a complete shutdown.

The tavern has been closed since just after New Year’s due to Baltimore City dining restrictions.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The owners said they could not stay open on just carryout and delivery, so they made the tough choice to close until restrictions on indoor dining were lifted.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff