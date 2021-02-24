BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mt. Washington Tavern reopened its doors Wednesday, welcoming customers back after nearly two months of a complete shutdown.
The tavern has been closed since just after New Year’s due to Baltimore City dining restrictions.
The owners said they could not stay open on just carryout and delivery, so they made the tough choice to close until restrictions on indoor dining were lifted.
