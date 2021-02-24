COVID-19 In MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Continue Downward Trend
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Multiple branches of the Enoch Pratt Library system are closed after an employee who traveled between them tested positive for COVID-19, the library said.

On Twitter, the library system said the branches will be closed for decontamination. They did not say when the branches will reopen.

Affected branches include Central Library, Washington Village, Pennsylvania Avenue, Walbrook, Forest Part and Roland Park.

