BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Multiple branches of the Enoch Pratt Library system are closed after an employee who traveled between them tested positive for COVID-19, the library said.
On Twitter, the library system said the branches will be closed for decontamination. They did not say when the branches will reopen.
Affected branches include Central Library, Washington Village, Pennsylvania Avenue, Walbrook, Forest Part and Roland Park.
A Pratt staff member who traveled between multiple locations has tested positive for COVID-19. The following branches will be closed for decontamination: Central Library, Washington Village, Pennsylvania Ave, Walbrook, Forest Park, Roland Park. Thank you for understanding.
