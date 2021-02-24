SARASOTA, Fla. (WJZ) — The Orioles are showing progress in developing their young players.
Some made their Major League debuts last season, and now, they're getting ready for an encore.
Ryan Mountcastle has graduated from prospect to time to show he’s a big-time pro.
He showed plenty of promise with a strong Major League debut in the pandemic-abreviated season last year.
Mountcastle’s been on the radar and on the rise since the Orioles picked him as a first-round draft choice six years ago when he was an 18-year-old high schooler.
Drafted as a shortstop, he’s transitioned to outfielder and can play some first base.
But most of all, Mountcastle can hit. His batting average, home runs and runs driven in were all impressive in his first 35 games as a big leaguer.
Mountcastle is projected to be the Orioles’ starting left fielder, and because he played in just 35 games last season, he’s classified as a “rookie” this year.