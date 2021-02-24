LONACONING, Md. (WJZ) — The owner of the western Maryland market that sold a winning $731 million Powerball ticket last month has claimed the $100,000 bonus the store earned for selling the winning ticket.
Richard Ravenscroft, the owner of Coney Market in the Allegany County community of Lonaconing, previously told WJZ he would use the money to invest in the building and will give some to his staff.READ MORE: $731.1M And $2M Winning Powerball Tickets Sold In Maryland
Lottery officials on Wednesday shared photos of Ravenscroft with a large $100,000 check and in front of a banner celebrating the store’s role in the jackpot.READ MORE: Pittsburgh Man Claims $2M Lottery Prize From Ticket Sold In Hagerstown
Earlier this week, a Pittsburgh man claimed the $2 million prize he won in the drawing on a ticket he purchased in Hagerstown.
The $731 million winner has not yet come forward.
