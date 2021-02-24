HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Investigators are working to determine what sparked a fire that killed three people in Hagerstown on Wednesday night.
The fire broke out along the 300 block of Linganore Avenue.READ MORE: 'Game-Changing' Johnson & Johnson Single-Dose Covid-19 Vaccine Meets Requirements For Emergency Use Authorization, FDA Says
Crews arrived to find flames shooting through a home.
#BREAKING – The Office of the State Fire Marshal will be assisting the @HFDNews Fire Marshals Office with a reported triple fatal fire in the 300 block of Linganore Avenue in Hagerstown. HFD will be the point of contact for media affairs. pic.twitter.com/apIr8GVAvy
— Maryland State Fire Marshal (@MarylandOSFM) February 25, 2021READ MORE: Baltimore City Schools To Offer Weekly COVID-19 Testing For Students, Staff
The fire chief said as soon as they arrived on the scene, they learned multiple people were trapped inside.
Firefighters later found the three victims.MORE NEWS: James Dale Reed Found Guilty Of Voter Intimidation After Leaving Letter Threatening President Biden, VP Harris In Maryland Mailbox
Two other people were taken to the hospital, one for smoke inhalation, and the other for anxiety.