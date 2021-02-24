COVID-19 In MDHospitalizations, Positivity Rate Continue Downward Trend
By CBS Baltimore Staff
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Investigators are working to determine what sparked a fire that killed three people in Hagerstown on Wednesday night.

The fire broke out along the 300 block of Linganore Avenue.

Crews arrived to find flames shooting through a home.

The fire chief said as soon as they arrived on the scene, they learned multiple people were trapped inside.

Firefighters later found the three victims.

Two other people were taken to the hospital, one for smoke inhalation, and the other for anxiety.

