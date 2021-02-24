Hi Everyone!
63° is now the forecast daytime high for this afternoon up from 58° we discussed yesterday. That is the kind of forecast change we like.READ MORE: Crews Rescue Horse Stuck In Mud For 7 Hours In Howard County
Mild air will continue to be the weather headline as we end February and start March.
Winter ain’t over yet but we are in the last couple of innings of the game. Remember we have had some righteous snows in March, but the lingering effects are minimal as the ground is getting too warm for weeks long snow cover.READ MORE: National Aquarium Releases 9 Rescued Sea Turtles In Waters Off Florida's Coast
Speaking of the ground getting warm it is just that under this blanket if snow. I mentioned last week that more than a couple of golf course superintendents have told me a snowy covering of grass, for a couple of weeks, really does it a world of good.
And yesterday Linh Bui told me she saw some crocus pushing up from the much when she took the kids to the playground. And to me those little purple nuggets are the sign that the very worst of the Winter season has, most likely, past. Early March will tell.MORE NEWS: Maryland State Senators Get Negative COVID-19 Test Results
MB!