Ravens' John Harbaugh Takes Pictures With Fans, Pays Everyone's Tab While Out To Dinner At Jimmy's Famous SeafoodCustomers at Jimmy's Famous Seafood got quite the surprise Tuesday night! Baltimore Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh, who was out to dinner, took pictures with each person who asked, and picked up everyone's tab in the room!

Kapanen, Guentzel Push Penguins To 3-2 OT Win Over CapitalsKasperi Kapanen scored on a one-timer 1:43 into overtime, lifting the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.

WR Dez Bryant Wants To Play More Football, But It Doesn't Look Like It Will Be With The RavensWide receiver Dez Bryant said on Twitter Tuesday night he wants to play two more seasons, but it doesn't look like it will be with the Baltimore Ravens.

Orioles' Austin Hays Says He's An 'Everyday Outfielder' As He Fights For Starting JobSpring Training in Sarasota, Florida, is more than just fun in the sun. For a number of players, it's a place to fight for a job, and the competition is underway at Orioles camp.