BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are searching for a missing teenager with special needs.
Derrek Jones, 15, was last seen around 10 a.m. on February 8 in the 700 block of Edmonson Avenue.
Police said he's five-foot-six, weighs 162 pounds and was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and white shoes.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2411 or 911.
