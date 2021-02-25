COVID-19 In MDJust Under 1K New Cases Added
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are searching for a missing teenager with special needs.

Derrek Jones, 15, was last seen around 10 a.m. on February 8 in the 700 block of Edmonson Avenue.

Derrek Jones. Credit: Baltimore Police

Police said he’s five-foot-six, weighs 162 pounds and was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2411 or 911.

