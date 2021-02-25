PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (WJZ) — Metro Crime Stoppers of the Lower Eastern Shore is offering a $1,000 reward for information in a shooting that left a three-year-old boy injured in Somerset County earlier this month.
The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. on February 15 at a home in the 30000 block of Bardwell Drive in Princess Anne. State police said the child was hit by a gunshot that came from outside the home and went into his bedroom.READ MORE: 3-Year-Old Boy Injured In Somerset County Shooting Monday Morning, State Police Say
The boy was taken to a hospital and has since been released.
Police said it’s unclear if the gunshot came from a vehicle. The boy’s bedroom faces toward Route 13.
Anyone with information should call police at 443-260-3700 or Metro Crime Stoppers of the Lower Eastern Shore at 410-548-1726.
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.