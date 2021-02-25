BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was indicted Wednesday on assault charges for allegedly ramming a stolen minivan into a police car, injuring an officer, according to court documents.

According to the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office, officers were working on an auto theft detail near Greenspring Avenue and Druid Park Avenue on January 27.

Officers came upon a silver Dodge minivan on Greenspring Avenue, allegedly being driven by 22-year-old James Johnson.

Johnson took officers on a pursuit, according to court documents.

During the pursuit, Johnson allegedly slammed head-on into the detective’s vehicle, pushing them through the intersection of Loyola Southway and Roland Way onto the sidewalk.

Johnson bailed out of the car on foot but was later taken into custody by officers, according to court documents.

Detectives at the scene of the crash recovered a black loaded handgun on top of the driver’s side dashboard from the stolen vehicle.

According to court documents, officers also recovered nine more rounds of ammunition in the driver’s door pocket.

The injured officer was treated at Mercy Hospital for injuries to the lower back, shoulder, neck, left knee, and left wrist.

If convicted of all charges, Johnson faces a maximum of 39 years.