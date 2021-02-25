BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 29-year-old man was shot and killed in southeast Baltimore overnight.
Officers responded to Johns Hopkins Hospital at Bayview around 12:05 a.m. Thursday where a shooting victim was dropped off.
The victim was pronounced dead just prior to the officer's arrival.
Homicide detectives have assumed control of the investigation.
Homicide detectives have assumed control of the investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about this murder to call (410) 396-2100.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the Metro Crime Stoppers’ hotline at 1-866-7lockup.