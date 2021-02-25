BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — All lanes of the inner loop of I-695 are currently closed after a vehicle stolen in a carjacking in Rosedale crashed into a trash truck, according to Baltimore County Police.
Two suspects and the driver of the trash truck were taken to area hospitals for injuries after the vehicle the suspects were driving struck the trash truck on I-695 near Pulaski Highway, police said.READ MORE: 'Individuals Down' After Officer-Involved Shooting Near The Inner Harbor, Officials Say
The conditions of the injured are unknown at this time.
All lanes of I-695 inner loop are closed, diverting all traffic onto Rt40 after a veh stolen in a carjacking in Rosedale crashed into a trash truck. 3 people suffered injuries. Read more on our blog: https://t.co/asD5lgVxQy ^jzp pic.twitter.com/gfgvbZwkMF
— Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) February 26, 2021
Police said the vehicle was taken during a carjacking in the 2000 block of Kelbourne Road around 6:42 p.m.
All inner loop traffic is being diverted off of I-695 onto Pulaski Highway while all lanes remain closed at this time. The road closure is expected to last for few more hours.