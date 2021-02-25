ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland added just under 1,000 new COVID-19 cases Thursday as the number of hospitalizations and positivity rate declined slightly, part of a larger trend, data from the state’s health department shows.

As of Thursday, the state has recorded 379,466 COVID-19 cases and 7,623 deaths, up 976 and 16, respectively.

Eight fewer people were hospitalized, bringing the state’s total to 952. Of those, 709 were in acute care and 243 were in intensive care.

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate dropped slightly from 3.8% on Wednesday to 3.74% on Thursday.

Nearly 38,000 more COVID-19 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 7,755,974. Of those, 2,979,131 people have tested negative.

Another 15,797 Marylanders got the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours and 22,743 more got the second dose, bringing the state’s totals to 784,265 and 403,542, respectively.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 6,399 (197) 1* Anne Arundel 35,410 (518) 14* Baltimore City 40,141 (864) 21* Baltimore County 50,482 (1,241) 34* Calvert 3,634 (68) 1* Caroline 2,027 (19) 0* Carroll 7,486 (207) 5* Cecil 4,991 (117) 2* Charles 8,830 (155) 2* Dorchester 2,327 (44) 1* Frederick 16,826 (263) 9* Garrett 1,840 (60) 1* Harford 12,403 (232) 4* Howard 15,682 (213) 6* Kent 1,109 (40) 2* Montgomery 62,896 (1,363) 45* Prince George’s 72,788 (1,298) 29* Queen Anne’s 2,559 (37) 1* St. Mary’s 5,066 (114) 0* Somerset 2,372 (31) 0* Talbot 1,867 (33) 0* Washington 12,344 (249) 3* Wicomico 6,735 (141) 0* Worcester 3,252 (91) 1* Data not available 0 (28) 0*

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 18,847 (3) 0* 10-19 36,293 (6) 1* 20-29 68,877 (34) 1* 30-39 65,219 (74) 6* 40-49 57,581 (206) 5* 50-59 57,257 (576) 24* 60-69 38,760 (1,206) 18* 70-79 22,046 (1,941) 36* 80+ 14,586 (3,575) 91* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 198,634 (3,678) 89* Male 180,832 (3,945) 93* Unknown 0 () 0*

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 108,638 (2,639) 65* Asian (NH) 8,541 (265) 7* White (NH) 131,069 (3,911) 95* Hispanic 61,141 (699) 15* Other (NH) 17,810 (76) 0* Data not available 52,267 (33) 0*

