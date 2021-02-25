BOSTON (WJZ) — DraftKings announced Thursday the appointment of Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. as a special advisor to the board of directors.
Ripken will lend strategic insights to the board of directors and Chief Executive Officer on key company initiatives and will become a DraftKings equity holder.
"Cal Ripken Jr. embodies the qualities of perseverance and integrity we value so highly at DraftKings, and on behalf of the entire company I want to extend our warmest welcome to him as a special advisor," Jason Robins, CEO and co-founder of DraftKings, said.
Ripken will also advise the DraftKings board of directors and Chief Executive Officer on company strategy, product development and marketing activities.
