BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shooting suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting near the Inner Harbor Thursday night, according to the Baltimore City Police Department.

According to police, two officers from the Baltimore City Police Department Inner Harbor Unit were flagged down by a civilian shortly before 9:30 p.m. for a report of a non-fatal-shooting.

One of the responding officers stayed at the scene with the victim to render aid and wait for EMS personnel to arrive.

Other officers in the area pursued the suspect who fled into a parking garage on Lombard Street.

Police said officers ordered the man to place his hands in the air, but he pulled out a handgun and attempted to fire at them.

Multiple officers returned fire, fatally wounding the suspect. Police said they believe the suspect’s handgun misfired. A handgun was recovered from the scene.

Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said officers were being proactive in doing what they were supposed to.

“Having reviewed bodycam footage personally, with our mayor, with our city administrator, with our deputy commissioner, we can say that our officers were being proactive in doing exactly what the citizens and residents of Baltimore expect of them,” Harrison said.

Commissioner Harrison says police body cam footage shows officers the moment they were chasing suspect from a non-fatal shooting when he pulled out a gun. A handgun was recovered from the scene. Officers will be reassigned pending this internal investigation.

Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott said this incident was an example of police, “being where they’re supposed to be.”

“This is another example of our police officers being where they’re supposed to be,” Scott said. “Being engaging, doing their job of being folks who rush toward the scene of violence to stop and render aid, and to also try to apprehend a suspect who was thought to be involved in those acts of violence.”

Members of the Baltimore City Police Department Special Investigation Response Team will be conducting the investigation since the incident is being classified as an officer-involved shooting, Harrison said.

The officers involved in the shooting will be reassigned pending the internal investigation.

