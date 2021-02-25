COVID-19 In MDJust Under 1K New Cases Added
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The United Way of Central Maryland is working to make sure families in Baltimore have a strong WiFi connection.

The organization is teaming up with RowdyOrb.it to bring internet to south Baltimore.

Crews are working to set up infrastructure in the Brooklyn and Curtis Bay neighborhoods.

The project comes as countless people are working from home or learning virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

