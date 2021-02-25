BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The United Way of Central Maryland is working to make sure families in Baltimore have a strong WiFi connection.
The organization is teaming up with RowdyOrb.it to bring internet to south Baltimore.READ MORE: University Of Maryland College Park Students Are Supposed To Be Sequestering Due To COVID-19. A Student Says They Aren't
Crews are working to set up infrastructure in the Brooklyn and Curtis Bay neighborhoods.READ MORE: Man Charged With Attempted First-Degree Murder In Connection With Southeast Baltimore Shooting, Police Say
The project comes as countless people are working from home or learning virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.MORE NEWS: Third Span Along Existing Bay Bridge Has 'Substantial Advantages,' Draft Environmental Impact Statement Concludes
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.