BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police says it is aware of an officer-involved shooting near the Inner Harbor “where there are individuals down.”

According to police, the shooting happened in the 600 block of Lombard Street Thursday night.

Police Involved Shooting Incident. Investigators are on the scene of a police involved shooting in the 600 block of Lombard Street. PIO is on scene. pic.twitter.com/NdNiYsKdwp — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) February 26, 2021

It does not appear that any police officers are injured, the Baltimore City FOP tweeted.

We are aware of the police discharging incident in the Central District where there are individuals down. It does not appear that any police are injured. — Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) February 26, 2021

Multiple roads in downtown Baltimore are shut down as a result of the shooting.

Baltimore police say investigators are on the scene of a police involved shooting in the 600 block of Lombard Street. Multiple roads downtown shut down. pic.twitter.com/LHFtnEwFUr — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) February 26, 2021

There is a heavy police presence near Power Plant Live.

E. Lombard Street downtown shut down. Heavy police presence near Power Plant live. @wjz pic.twitter.com/pbjmnwXVkb — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) February 26, 2021

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison is on the scene of the shooting.

No further information has been provided at this time.

